Report: Man City set sights on Barcelona legend Iniesta
04 March at 16:40According to reports in today’s edition of the Sunday Mirror, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has set his sights on Barcelona midfielder Andrés Iniesta, who is seemingly set to leave Camp Nou this summer.
Indeed, the Spaniard has repeatedly been linked with a move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian (now coached by former Fiorentina tactician Paulo Sousa), from whom he has already received a very lucrative offer.
Despite the fact he only signed a new contract with La Blaugrana back in October, it appears the 33-year-old is seeking a new challenge having spent his entire career in Catalonia.
City boss Guardiola is said to be keen on the idea of reuniting with his former pupil, even though it would only be for a maximum of two seasons. Pep has always rated Iniesta among the best players in the world and would welcome him to England with open arms.
(Sunday Mirror)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments