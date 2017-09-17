Kevin De Bruyne is in talks with Manchester City over a new deal, according to the

The Belgian has started the season strongly, making three assists to add to the 27 Premier League ones he already has.

The London paper claims that he could "almost double his existing £6 million-a-year (€6.81m) wages" in his next few weeks, taking him well over the £200.000 (€227.000) a week mark.

The former Chelsea player could be a target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, where his talent is beginning to make some major waves, Telegraph saying that the Citizens wants to keep him out “potential suitors’ clutches”.

Former Manchester United man Gary Neville said that "Kevin de Bruyne has sensational quality, he really has".

"I played with a fantastic crosser and passer of a ball in terms of accuracy - David Beckham - and De Bruyne reminds me of him a lot”.