Report: Man City to open talks with Sterling over new contract
29 March at 12:40According to the latest reports from ESPN, Manchester City are set to open talks with Raheem Sterling over a new and improved contract which would see him remain at the Etihad Stadium until at least June 2023.
The Citizens are keen to reach an agreement with the 23-year-old winger before the end of the season in order to avoid unnecessary speculation over his future during this summer’s transfer window.
Director of football Txiki Begiristain would like his future to be decided in advance so that he can focus all his efforts on strengthening Pep Guardiola’s squad in three or four key areas, with the club’s priority said to be finding a suitable long-term replacement for Fernandinho.
Indeed, The Sky Blues have been linked with moves for several top-class talents, including the likes of Inter central defender Milan Škriniar and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, both of whom rivals Manchester United are also interested in.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
