Report: Man City wantaway to join Mancini at AC Milan?
08 February at 10:49AC Milan have joined PSG in chasing Sergio Aguero.
Today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport (via le10Sport) claims that the Manchester City man is on AC Milan’s shopping list for this summer.
The Rossoneri are set to be bought out by a Chinese consortium, and could use their financial muscle to sign the Argentine star.
The idea is that he’d join former Coach Roberto Mancini, who has also been linked to Milan recently. Mancini and Aguero won the Citizens’ first Premier League title together earlier this decade, the Argentine scoring a last-minute winner against QPR in the decider.
The Corriere have been running with Aguero’s departure for a while, and are writing that he will leave this summer.
Inter, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Arsenal, PSG and Atletico Madrid are also interested, but it will take no less than €90 million to prize him away from the Etihad.
The Sun wrote in the last few days that City wanted to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace him.
@EdoDalmonte
Share on