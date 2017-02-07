AC Milan have joined PSG in chasing Sergio Aguero.

Today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport

The Rossoneri are set to be bought out by a Chinese consortium, and could use their financial muscle to sign the Argentine star.

The idea is that he’d join former Coach Roberto Mancini, who has also been linked to Milan recently. Mancini and Aguero won the Citizens’ first Premier League title together earlier this decade, the Argentine scoring a last-minute winner against QPR in the decider.

The

Inter, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Arsenal, PSG and Atletico Madrid are also interested, but it will take no less than