Report: Man United hold talks with Napoli star Jorginho
26 March at 13:40Reports suggest that Napoli star Jorginho has recently held talks with Premier League giants Manchester United.
The 26-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of Serie A's best midfielders since he joined Napoli from Chievo Verona in 2014. He has been a vital cog in Maurizio Sarri's wheel this season too, having appeared 26 times in the Serie A, scoring twice and racking up a tally of four assists on the way.
The Daily Mirror (via TeamTalk) understand that Jorginho and his agent Joao Santos has already held talks with the Red Revils, ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford.
It is said that Jose Mourinho is keen on making midfield signings in the upcoming summer window, with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini likely to be heading out. It is said that the talks between the two parties took place after Italy's 2-0 defeat to Argentina on Friday in a game that Jorginho was taking part in.
Napoli have already placed a 50 million euros price-tag on Jorginho, with Liverpool and Arsenal also told to be interested.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
