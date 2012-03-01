Henrikh Mkhitaryan doesn’t want to move to Inter,

The Armenian international was mentioned as part of a swap with Joao Mario of the Nerazzurri.

The Manchester United player has struggled to establish himself this season, after showing promise during the last campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund player’s shape has been questioned before - with sources inside the Red Devils confirming that the problems he had last season with the Premier League’s tempo and physicality have re-emerged again this year.

The Armenian has made only 11 starts this season, and has been on the team sheet only once in the last two months.

A recent report by the Corriere dello Sport claimed that agent Mino Raiola wanted his client to relaunch his career at the San Siro, but it looks like the 28-year-old - who can play either on the wing or behind the strikers - isn’t so convinced.