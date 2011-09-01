Kylian M’Bappe is alleged to have accepted a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The 18-year-old has set Europe ablaze this season, scoring in each of his team’s first four Champions League knockout games against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Then again, Marca confirm that PSG are the only club capable of putting a spanner in Real’s spokes.

Determined to sign either M’Bappe or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer in order to provide an alternative to Edinson Cavani.

Marca claim, in fact, that the 18-year-old sensation would be PSG’s future icon, and French football’s, too.

That said, Real seem to be M’Bappe’s preferred destination. This is the same M’Bappe who turned down the Galacticos as a youth player, preferring to develop where he’d be guaranteed playing time and less pressure in Monaco.

to have bid €100 million for the Monaco star, who is also being chased by the likes of PSG and Manchester United.