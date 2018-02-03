Report: Man Utd and Chelsea dealt blow as Brazilian starlet agrees terms with Barcelona
04 February at 11:45Manchester United and Chelsea may be forced to raise the white flag in their pursuit for Brazilian starlet Arthur.
The Brazilian midfielder, in fact, is reported to have reached an economic agreement with Barcelona ahead of a future move to the Camp Nou.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Arthur has accepted to move to Cataluña in 2020 as the La Liga giants are planning to wrap up a deal in the coming hours but think the best solution for the player’s future is to keep him on loan at Gremio until the end of the season.
In the 2018/19 campaign, Barcelona could take Arthur to Europe and loan him out to another club of the old continent to give him time to settle in well in Europe.
Although the player has accepted this formula, Barcelona still need to reach an agreement with Gremio.
The Brazilian club want to sell the player for € 50 million but Barcelona are still not open to offer as much. Negotiations are ongoing but Arthur has already told Barcelona that he’ll do whatever it takes to move to the Camp Nou.
Go to comments