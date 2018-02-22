Report: Man Utd and Liverpool monitor Roma star
12 April at 17:20Manchester United are set to reignite their interest in signing Roma defender Kostas Manolas ahead of this summer’s transfer window, if reports in England are to be believed.
Indeed, according to Manchester Evening News, José Mourinho asked Sir Alex Ferguson to monitor the performance of Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti during La Blaugrana’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against Roma on Tuesday night.
However, the 76-year-old – who was invited to attend the match by Giallorossi president James Pallotta – was more impressed by the aforementioned Manolas, who put in the performance of his life against the world class attacking threat of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
The Red Devils will face competition if and when they do pursue their interest in the Greek stopper, with Premier League rivals Liverpool also weighing up a bid for his services at the end of the season. Time will tell whether Monchi can persuade him to commit his long-term future to the Champions League semi-finalists.
(Manchester Evening News)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
