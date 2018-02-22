Report: Man Utd and Liverpool on alert as Juve open talks for Real Madrid stars
11 April at 11:00Juventus are going to meet Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight with the bianconeri who will need a miracle to make it through the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Serie A giants, in fact, lost their opening home clash for 3-0 and would need to score three goals tonight to go to the extra time and hope to qualify for the next stage of the competition.
Chiefs or Real Madrid and Juventus will meet in a restaurant of Madrid city centre before the game for the classic institutional lunch before the match.
According to Il Corriere di Torino, the Old Lady will ask information about Mateo Kovacic and Isco. Both players are long time targets of Max Allegri but both players will come very expensive for potential suitors.
Liverpool and Manchester United are also being linked with signing both footballers but whilst Kovacic won’t leave Real Madrid for less than € 35 million, Isco has a € 700 million release clause that makes it impossible for every club to sign him.
