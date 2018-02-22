Report: Man Utd and Liverpool target set to renew Napoli contract
13 April at 13:40According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Piotr Zieliński is on the verge of signing a new contract with Napoli which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.
Indeed, the Polish internationalist has been frequently linked with a move to the Premier League over the course of the past couple of seasons, though the Partenopei are determined not to be forced into selling him.
Coach Maurizio Sarri sees a great deal of potential in the 23-year-old and believes he can develop into one of the best central midfielders in Europe. Much of Sarri’s admiration for the player stems from the fact he is able to cover several different positions within the framework of his traditional 4-3-3 formation.
However, Liverpool remain interested in luring him to Anfield this summer and there is no guarantee that his new deal will do anything other than increase Aurelio De Laurentiis’ asking price by an extra few million Euros. Only time will tell.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
