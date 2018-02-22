Man Utd hand Pogba ultimatum?
10 March at 19:15Manchester United chiefs have reportedly handed their midfield star Paul Pogba an ultimatum. The Frenchman is reportedly not on good terms with José Mourinho and due to his bad relationship with the Special One, several European media believe the former Juve ace will be leaving the Old Trafford at the end of the season.
According to the Independent, Manchester United chiefs are ready to sell whoever doesn't fit into Mourinho's approach and that could well be the case of Paul Pogba who made return to the club in summer 2016 after a four-year spell at Juventus.
Reports in France have linked Pogba with a return to the Allianz Stadium, whilst Spanish media believe the Frenchman could be the next big name to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.
Meantime the Frenchman is out of action due to an injury and Mourinho has explained his absence right after today’s 2-1 win over Liverpool: “He was injured in the last minute of the last training session before the game. If I finished the training session one minute before he would have been OK”, Mourinho said.
Go to comments