Report: Man Utd identify former Barcelona target as possible Pogba replacement
23 February at 16:00Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is on the brink as the Frenchman is not on good terms with the Red Devils’ boss José Mourinho.
Reports in France claim Juventus have a buy-back clause that can allow them to sign the player in the summer for a fee close to € 60 million, whilst Spanish papers believe Real Madrid are now in pole position to sign the struggling France midfielder.
According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United have already identified a possible replacement for the former Juventus ace.
His name is Jean-Michel Seri who came close to joining Barcelona last summer before the La Liga giants opted to sign Paulinho instead.
Seri, 26, is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in France. The Cote d’Ivoire International has one goal and six assists in 32 appearances in all competitions s far this season and according to the British tabloid, Manchester United have already opened talks to sign the talented midfielder at the end of the season.
