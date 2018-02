Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is on the brink as the Frenchman is not on good terms with the Red Devils’ boss José Mourinho. Reports in France claim Juventus have a buy-back clause that can allow them to sign the player in the summer for a fee close to € 60 million , whilst Spanish papers believe Real Madrid are now in pole position to sign the struggling France midfielder. Daily Mirror According to the , Manchester UnitedHis name is Jean-Michel Seri who came close to joining Barcelona last summer before the La Liga giants opted to sign Paulinho instead.Seri, 26, is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in France. The Cote d’Ivoire International has one goal and six assists in 32 appearances in all competitions s far this season and according to the British tabloid, Manchester United have already opened talks to sign the talented midfielder at the end of the season.