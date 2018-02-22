Report: Man Utd join Liverpool and Barça in race for €30m defender

Sevilla have developed a strong reputation for identifying talent and developing young players in recent years. This season has been no different as 22-year-old center back Clemente Lenglet has emerged has a force on the back line and is now being targeted by multiple top European clubs.



Barcelona appeared as the first club to show strong interest in Lenglet. According to the Sun, Manchester United has joined the chase to sign the French center back over the summer. Mourinho has already been linked to a move for a strong central defender and Lenglet joins Raphael Varane in that category.



Lenglet’s market value has been placed at as much as €30 million. He has had a strong campaign for the Spanish outfit, appearing 49 times in all competitions while adding a solid 3 goals and 1 assist.

