Report: Man Utd line up summer bid for Inter loanee
12 April at 14:50According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Inter and Valencia are still locked in negotiations over the permanent transfers of João Cancelo and Geoffrey Kondogbia, both due to take place during this summer’s transfer window.
Both clubs are facing a race against time in order to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations and are therefore finding it difficult to reach a compromise which will suit all parties. Indeed, an agreement may be found whereby the respective payments would be delayed by a further season.
However, an obstacle to any such deal could come in the form of the Portuguese right-back’s agent Jorge Mendes, who has already entered into discussions with Manchester United with a view to the player joining José Mourinho’s squad before the start of the 2018/19 campaign.
Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio has made no secret of the fact he fully intends to keep Cancelo in Milan, though whether he is able to or not will ultimately boil down to finances.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
