Report: Man Utd, Mourinho set sights on Juventus winger
24 March at 16:25According to the latest reports from the Daily Mirror, Manchester United manager José Mourinho has identified Juventus winger Douglas Costa as one of his prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, the English newspaper claims that Mourinho and his colleagues believe they can lure the Brazilian to Old Trafford for a fee in the region of €45 million.
However, the Bianconeri only made his move from Bayern Munich permanent last summer for €46 million. It is therefore highly unlikely that Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici would agree to sell him for less than that figure one year later.
The former Grêmio and Shakhtar Donetsk man has emerged as an increasingly vital part of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad this season, especially given how much football the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala have missed through injury.
His ability to cover so many positions has proven invaluable to the Tuscan coach, who has been forced to chop and change formation regularly depending on which players have been available to him.
(Daily Mirror)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
