Report: Man Utd, Mourinho target Bayern Munich and PSG stars
27 March at 16:20According to the latest reports from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have set their sights on Arturo Vidal and Marco Verratti ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Red Devils manager José Mourinho intends to revolutionise his playing squad at the end of the season, after a series of lacklustre displays have left them trailing runaway league leaders Manchester City by no less than 16 points.
Indeed, one of his main priorities is to find someone capable of playing alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matić, which would allow the Frenchman to play in a more attacking role with less defensive responsibilities to concern himself.
Mourinho has therefore identified Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Marco Verratti as two of his prime targets with a view to significantly strengthening his team ahead of next season, when they will be expected to mount a serious challenge to Pep Guardiola and his players.
(Manchester Evening News)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
