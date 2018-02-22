Report: Man Utd on red alert as Juventus open talks with Raiola to sign Pogba
22 April at 10:50Juventus are thinking of signing Paul Pogba in the summer. The Frenchman is still in the heart of the bianconeri fans and according to Tuttosport the Serie A giants have made contact with Mino Raiola to welcome the player back at the Allianz Stadium in the summer.
A previous report of the Turin-based paper claimed that Juventus can only sign Pogba on loan with option to buy adding that Mino Raiola can play a key role in make Pogba’s Juve return happen.
Raiola has already managed to complete some stunning transfer in the past. In summer 2010, for example, he helped AC Milan to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic on two-year loan deal with option to buy set to € 24 million even if the Swede had joined Barcelona for a fee close to € 70 million two years earlier.
Pogba is not happy with life under José Mourinho and both Real Madrid and Psg are also being linked with welcoming his services.
The player’s €13 million-a-year deal is another detail that could complicate Juventus’ transfer plans although the Old Lady has already made contact with Raiola to make her dream come true.
