Report: Man Utd set sights on Celtic full-back
26 March at 14:40According to the latest reports from Scottish tabloid the Daily Record, Manchester United have identified Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as one of their key targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Tierney enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2015/16 under the tutelage of Ronny Deila, and has gone from strength to strength since Brendan Rodgers took charge of The Hoops.
Indeed, he was a crucial part of last season’s Invincible treble-winning squad, which naturally brought him to the attention of Europe’s top clubs.
He is contracted to The Bhoys until June 2023, though it seems Red Devils boss José Mourinho is keen to prize him away from Glasgow’s East End come the end of the campaign.
However, given the fact they have qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage in each of the last two years, Parkhead chiefs are under no immediate pressure to sell any of their prized assets unless they receive an irrefutable offer.
(Daily Record)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
