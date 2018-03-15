Report: Man Utd willing to swap de Gea for Real Madrid star Kroos
15 March at 15:50According to the latest reports from The Independent, Manchester United are planning to conduct a revolution of their playing squad during this summer’s transfer window. Indeed, as many as seven players could leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, in terms of incomings, one of the club’s main targets is Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several years dating back to when he was still a Bayern Munich player.
In fact, José Mourinho is said to be so determined to lure the German World Cup winner to the Premier League that he could be willing to allow goalkeeper David de Gea to join Los Blancos in an exchange deal.
The Spaniard’s contract is due to expire in June 2019 and is yet to show a desire to extend his stay in Manchester. Combined with their recent elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Sevilla, de Gea is giving serious thought to the possibility of seeking new challenge back in his homeland.
(The Independent (via Mundo Deportivo))
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
