Report: Manchester United after Raphael Varane
17 March at 12:10Reports from England believe that Premier League giants Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.
The 24-year-old central defender has, thus far, failed to live upto the hype that surrounded him when he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu. This season, the Frenchman has appeared 20 times in the La Liga under Zinedine Zidane and has made 27 appearances in all competitions, assisting once.
Reports from England believe that Manchester United are interested in brining Varane to Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho is the man who brought the defender to Real Madrid from Lens in 2011 during his stint with the Los Blancos.
Varane's current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer of 2022 and with Manchester United possibly in need of a defender, with Chris Smalling possibly on his way out and Marcos Rojo signing a new deal at the club yesterday, Varane could be a trusted man that Mourinho looks out for.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
