Report: Manchester United could make a move for Juventus midfielder

Reports from Italy daily Tuttosport suggest that Premier League giants Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Juventus star Sami Khedira.



The 31-year-old German has become a vital cog in the wheel for the Old Lady since he joined on a free transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2015. This season, the midfielder has impressed. appearing 26 times in the Serie A, scoring nine times and assisting twice for the bianconeri.



Reports from Tuttosport say that Jose Mourinho could explore the possibility of signing Khedira, whose contract at Turin runs out in the summer of 2019.



The report comes a day after Khedira had talked to BILD about his future. He said: "I would like to win as many titles as possible in as many championships as possible. Among the best tournaments in Europe I miss England, having won in Spain, Germany and Italy. The Premier has always fascinated me. Winning the title there would complete my collection."



The Italian daily says that United could use Mourinho's ties with the player to come close to signing him as both of them had shared a dressing room during their time at Real Madrid.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)