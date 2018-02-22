Report: Manchester United look to sign Willian
07 April at 11:00Premier League giants Manchester United are looking at the possibility of signing Chelsea star Willian, Manchester Evening News understands.
The 29-year-old Brazilian has emerged as a key player for Chelsea this season, despite the presences of Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata and Pedro in the side. He has come up with impressive performances for the club this season, scoring 13 times in all competitions and racking up a tally of seven assists.
Reports from Manchester Evening News understand that United are determined to sign Willian from rivals Chelsea and could be willing to let his former Blues teammate Juan Mata leave in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Willian has drawn strong links with the Red Devils over the last few months and former boss Jose Mourinho is said to like him a lot from his days at Stamford Bridge. If United do end up signing Willian, he would be the Red Devils' second acquisition from Chelsea in the space of a season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
