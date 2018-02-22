According to Corriere Dello Sport , Fellaini has offered himself to Roma, as his contract expires this summer. The 30-year-old has received several offers from Turkey, including proposals from Galatasaray and Besiktas. However, Fellaini has put those negotiations on hold, as he wants to wait for Roma's verdict on the situation.

Fellaini signed for Manchester United in 2013, completing a €32m move from Everton. However, under the management of Mourinho at Manchester United, Fellaini has found himself on the bench for most of the time, having only made 13 league appearances (three from start) this season.

Fellaini is expected to feature for Belgium in this summer's World Cup, with his country going up against Panama, Tunisia and England, in what should be considered as a rather easy group. It remains to be seen where he will go from there.

