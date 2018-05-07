Report: Manchester United to offer 90 million euros for Lazio ace
07 May at 14:00Premier League giants Manchester United are looking to offer 90 million euros to sign Lazio star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, Corriere dello Sport report.
The 23-year-old has become one of the best midfielders in the Serie A because of his impressive showings in the last two seasons and that has helped him attract interest from a host of European giants. This season, the Spain born Serbian has scored 11 times in the Serie A, assisting thrice in 33 appearances for the bianconeri.
Corriere dello sport understand that Jose Mourinho wants to sign Milinkovic-Savic and could shell out 90 million euros to sign the midfielder.
With Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini's contract set to run out at the end of the season, Mourinho feels Milinkovic-Savic is the man for the club.
Mourinho's links with the players agent- Mateja Kezman are very good as the Serbian played under him during his Chelsea days. Their closeness can play a role in a possible deal.
Milinkovic-Savic's performance in the World Cup can increase the player's value, but United will be willing to pay that.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
