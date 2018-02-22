Report: Mancini ready to join Italy national team
08 May at 10:50Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport believe that Roberto Mancini is ready to become the new manager of the Italian national side.
The Azzurri sacked Giampiero Ventura after the nation failed to qualify for the World Cup, which will happen in Russia in the upcoming summer. Luigi di Biagio took interm charge of the team, but names such as Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Mancini have already been linked with taking over at the team.
Gazzetta dello Sport believe that Mancini is ready to resign from his post at Zenit St.Petersburg as to wants to take over the Italian national side.
He is ready to sign a two-year long contract with the Azzurri and he will earn about 2 million euros and bonuses during that period. Claudio Ranieri and di Biagio are alternatives, but it is likely that latter takes up the job of a club Bologna, Cagliari, SPAL or Benevento.
It is said that Mancini would bring Balotelli back to the selection fold, but the striker will be a third choice behind Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile, who is likely to miss Italy's upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia, France and the Netherlands due to fitness problems.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
