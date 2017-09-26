Report: Manolas close to signing Roma extension
26 September at 17:45Kostas Manolas is set to sign a contract extension with Roma, according to a report of Il Corriere dello Sport. The Greece International came close to joining Zenit St. Petersburg in the summer but failed to show up for medicals and made his move fell through.
The Italian paper is now reporting that Manolas could sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants after the International break.
Manolas should agree to sign a new contract until 2022 committing his future to the club for the next few years.
Manolas has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United as both clubs have just signed some defensive reinforcements such as Antonio Rudiger and Victor Lindelof.
The 26-year-od is said to be on very good terms with his new manager Eusebio Di Francesco whilst he had had some highs and lows with Luciano Spalletti who is now the manager of Inter. Roma hope to announce Manolas’ extension after the International break.
