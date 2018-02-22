Report: Marco Asensio wants summer exit from Real Madrid
04 April at 19:10Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio is willing to move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in the upcoming summer transfer window, Diario Gol understands.
The 22-year-old Asensio, who rose to prominence in impressive fashion last season, has been left frustrated with lack of enough time on the pitch this season. The Spaniard has made only fifteen starts this season, appearing ten times from the bench.
Diario Gol understand that while Asensio penned a new deal with Real this past September, he feels that promises about him being used regularly haven't been met by the Los Blancos.
The winger was brought on as a substitute late in the game during Real's 3-0 win over Juventus yesterday and feels that his promises haven't been met. He feels that it is time for him to move on from the Bernabeu based outfit.
The report suggests that Pep Guardiola has been wanting him for sometime now and Manchester City can come in for him in the summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
