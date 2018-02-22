Report: Martial informs agent about desire to leave United
03 May at 18:15Reports from Goal.com say that Anthony Martial has told his agent to look for move away from Manchester United in the upcoming summer.
The 22-year-old Martial joined Manchester United in the summer of 2015 from French giants Monaco. While he did impress in his first season, recent times have turned out to be frustrating for the Frenchman. He has made only 17 starts this season, appearing 11 times from the bench. The last time Martial scored was against Stoke back in January.
Reports from Goal.com say that Martial has told his agent to get him a move away from Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window.
It is said that Martial has been left frustrated under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho and feels that this is the right time for him to seek a move away from Old Trafford.
Juventus and Bayern Munich are told to be the front-runners for the Frenchman's signature, whose contract at the club runs out at the end of next season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
