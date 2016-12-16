This morning’s edition of

Among all the major additions we witnessed yesterday, Genoa probably got one of the most successful quiet deals completed, buyout out the totality of striker Giovanni Simeone’s deal from River Plate.

Beyond being the son of Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone, the young Giovanni has fitted in well in Italy, mixing great work ethic with an eye for goal and a penchant for the spectacular.

Genoa are reported to have acquired the remaining 35% of the 21-year-old’s deal, worth €2.1 million.

He initially cost the Marassi side €3m last summer.

Lazio were interested in him too, as were Inter,