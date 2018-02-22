Report: Monaco president interested in buying AC Milan
23 March at 11:20According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Monaco president Dmitry Rybolovlev is weighing up the possibility of selling his majority stake in the Principality club before launching a takeover bid for AC Milan.
The Russian businessman has an estimated personal wealth of €9.1 billion and is said to be observing the Rossoneri’s current financial situation with great interest.
Uzbek-born magnate Alisher Usmanov, who owns a 30% stake in Arsenal, has also been linked with the possibility of buying the club from Yonghong Li, who is increasingly unlikely to remain in charge long-term.
United Arab Emirates Royal Family member Saeed Al-Falasi, owner of the International Triangle Group, has looked into the possibility of working with Elliot, though for now it seems unlikely his curiosity will develop into anything more concrete.
Meanwhile, it is unclear where Rybolovlev’s supposed interest leaves ASM and their future prospects. Is he already in the process of identifying other investors who would be willing to assume his mantle?
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
