Report: Monaco want Maurizio Sarri
27 April at 11:30French giants AS Monaco are eyeing a move for Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, reports from Corriere dello Sport say.
The Monegasque are currently second in the Ligue 1 table, 20 points behind Paris Saint-Germain. Last season, they won the Ligue 1 title very impressively under Leonardo Jardim and also reached the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League. This season, they have not been as good but went into the campaign after selling the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva.
Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Monaco see Sarri as the man to replace Jardim at the helm of the club's affairs.
Monaco have previously been linked with Roberto Mancini and Luciano Spalletti in the past but the club's President Vladi Vasilyev sees Sarri as the perfect manager for the club and they will be willing to pay the Italian's 8 million euros release clause too.
If Monaco do make a move for Sarri, Napoli already have a list of replacement ready, with Schalke's Domenico Tedesco and Sampdoria's Marco Giampaolo two of the biggest names.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
