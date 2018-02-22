Report: Monchi to be given autonomy; Roma will chase Torreira, Marquinhos, others
01 March at 11:20Following three days of meetings in Boston with club president James Pallotta, AS Roma sporting director Monchi will return to the Eternal City today.
Over the course of 72 hours in the United States, much was discussed and agreed upon between Pallotta and him. Among the issues which will escape the headlines was the adoption of a new software system which will allow the Spaniard to better analyze players (something Walter Sabatini refused for three years).
However, most notably, Monchi appears to be on the verge of receiving full autonomy over the sporting aspects of the club. Regardless of whether or not the Giallorossi qualify for next season’s Champions League, Monchi will evaluate manager Eusebio di Francesco’s position, and have complete control over hiring a potential successor.
Additionally, he’ll have even more control over the pursuit of players like Lucas Torreira, Bryan Cristante, Simone Verdi, Marquinhos, and Marouane Fellaini, whose contract expires this summer.
Go to comments