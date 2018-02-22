Report: Morata gives green light to Juve return
09 April at 11:10Alvaro Morata is reported to have given green light to return to his former club Juventus. According to Rai Sport, the Spaniard is unhappy with life in London and Juventus want to take him back to Turin if Mario Mandzukic leaves the club.
The Croat is wanted by several Chinese and Turkish clubs and the Old Lady could decide to sell him for a fair offer at the end of the season.
Juventus are already monitoring several footballers, looking for a possible replacement for the Croatia International. Manchester United star Anthony Martial is also reported to be on the bianconeri’s radars.
Morata has 14 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions so far this season and according to Rai Sport he has already informed chiefs of Juventus that he would be open to return to Turin in the summer.
Meantime in Italy Juventus fans hope the Spaniard will return to the club after his amazing two-year spell at the club.
Go to comments