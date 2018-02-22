Report: Morata tells former Real Madrid teammate he wants Chelsea exit

It has not the best season for Spanish striker Álvaro Morata. The 25-year-old arrived at Chelsea last summer and has not met the high expectations of the Blues and Antonio Conte.



Conte has repeatedly excluded the former Juventus frontman, and the January acquisition of Olivier Giroud has been further pressure on Morata to perform.



According to Don Balón, Morata has revealed to his former Madrid mate Sergio Ramos his plans for the next season. The Spaniard would like an exit from Stamford Bridge, and although a return to Juve is a possibility, all the bids received would be dramatically less than the amount received.



Moreover, no club seems willing to invest over 80 million euros to secure his exit from the London club. If he manages to secure significant playing time, Morata will hope he can turn the tide in the final games of this season to restore faith in his ability and boost his market value.

