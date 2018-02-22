Report: Morata wants Chelsea exit

Reports from Tuttosport believe that Chelsea star Alvaro Morata yearns to move away from the club and wants a move back to the Serie A.



The 25-year-old Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in a big money move this past summer, but has failed to impress too many in the Premier League. He has struggled to nail a spot in the first team and he has made 23 starts, appearing six times as a substitute. He has scored 11 times, assisting six times.



Tuttosport belives that Morata and his wife feel nostalgic about Italy and the player will ask for a transfer after Chelsea's FA Cup final game against Manchester United.



It is said that it will take a major investment for a club to take the player away from Chelsea, with Bayern Munich and PSG willing to pay about 70 million for his services, but Juventus feel that the asking price will be very high for them to afford it.



Despite that the Old Lady can look to sign Morata on an initial two-year loan fee and can later sign him for a 35 million euros fee.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)