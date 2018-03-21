Report: Mourinho ‘will accept’ summer exit of Man Utd duo
21 March at 17:50José Mourinho is not going to block the exit of Ander Herrera and Juan Mata in the summer transfer window, Marca.com reports.
The talented midfielders are reported to be considering their future at the Old Trafford and the Spanish paper reports that Mourinho will accept any decision they will take regarding their future.
Mata and Herrera have yet not make any decision about their next club and Manchester United are not interested in selling.
If, however, the duo will decide to call it a day at the Old Trafford at the end of the season, Mourinho is not going to stand in front of them, leaving the Mexican and the Spanish midfielder free to leave Man United.
AC Milan, Juventus and Inter were linked with signing both players in the past but, as of today, neither Mata nor Herrera are likely to move to Serie A at the end of the season.
Their future at the Old Trafford is up in the air and, according to Marca, it only depends on their decisions. Manchester United and Mourinho are ready to accept any decision they will make.
