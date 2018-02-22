Report: Napoli agree deal to sign Inter target from Sampdoria
09 March at 11:40According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Napoli are closing in on the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, who was recently called up to the Uruguayan national team squad for the first time.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a whole host of prestigious Serie A clubs including the likes of AC Milan, Inter, Juventus and Roma, with La Liga outfit Atlético Madrid also said to be interested in securing his services.
However, it seems the Partenopei currently lead the race to lure him away from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, having already agreed a fee in the region of €30 million with Blucerchiati president Massimo Ferrero.
Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri have switched their attention towards Cagliari starlet Nicolò Barella as it is clear their attempts to sign Torreira are now destined to end in failure. That said, the 21-year-old Sardinian is also wanted by the Bianconeri and Giallorossi, so it will not be easy to seal a deal for him either.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
