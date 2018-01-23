Report: Napoli agree Grimaldo price-tag as Ghoulam could join Man Utd or Psg
24 January at 13:20Napoli and Benfica have agreed Grimaldo price-tag, La Repubblica reports.
The Serie A giants have reportedly agreed to pay € 30 million to welcome the player’s services from next season and a final agreement with the player’s entourage (which includes Jorge Mendes) is also close to being reached.
Napoli director of Sport Giuntoli was in Portugal yesterday to finalize the deal with Benfica and an agreement with the Primeira Liga has finally been found.
Napoli have decided to step up the chase of the 22-year-old as their regular starting left-back Faouzi Ghoulam could be leaving the San Paolo at the end of the season.
Ghoulam has recently signed a contract extension with Napoli but his new contract with the partenopei includes a € 40 million release clause (not €60 million).
The Algeria International has emerged as one of the best left-backs in Europe and matching his release clause should not be big deal for European giants like Manchester United and Psg who have recently shown their interest in the 26-year-old.
