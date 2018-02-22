Report: Napoli at risk of losing star players this summer
23 March at 16:30According to the latest reports from Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is wary of speculation surrounding two of the club’s best players and fears the possibility of losing them both during this summer’s transfer window.
Belgian forward Dries Mertens’ release clause stands at a meagre €28 million, which is nothing compared to the crazy sums of money being spent by Europe’s elite band of clubs. For the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, it is pocket money. Indeed, Serie A rivals Inter have been strongly linked with a move for him over the past few months.
It is also far from certain that Kalidou Koulibaly will still be playing his football at the Stadio San Paolo next season. Though contracted with the Vesuviani until June 2021, his €70 million release clause may tempt one of the top Premier League clubs to bid for his services.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
