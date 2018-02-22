Report: Napoli attempt to hijack Inter bid for Cagliari starlet
22 March at 14:30According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, Napoli have joined the race to sign Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is also a target for Inter and Juventus ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis is said to have asked the Rossoblu for more information about the 21-year-old, but was put off by their valuation of the player which stands at around €40 million.
Therefore, despite De Laurentiis’ intervention, the Nerazzurri remain in pole position to sign the young Sardinian as they look to further strengthen Luciano Spalletti’s squad ahead of their hopeful return to the UEFA Champions League.
Indeed, sporting director Piero Ausilio has been busy laying the groundwork for several other deals over the past few weeks. Having already secured the addition of Racing Club striker Lautaro Martínez, he is also said to be closing in on the signings of Stefan de Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah and Kevin Strootman among others.
