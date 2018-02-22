Report: Napoli could bring Rafa Benitez back

Reports from Tuttosport believe that Napoli are eyeing a move to bring Rafael Benitez back to the Naples.



The 58-year-old Benitez has been in charge at Newcastle since the 2015-16 campaign and while he did get relegated with the Magpies, the Spaniard played a vital role in bringing the club back into the Premier League. This season, the club from the north of England has all but survived relegation and is as high as tenth in the Premier League, nine points clear of the drop zone.



Italian outlet Tuttosport believe that the partenopei are considering to offer Benitez a return route back to the Naples.



The club's current boss Maurizio Sarri has drawn links with multiple clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Monaco and could leave at the end of the season. While he has a 8 million euros release clause, the Italian could well depart the Naples based club.



And if Sarri does depart, Napoli could well explore the option of bringing Rafa back, if he does decide to leave Newcastle, amidst question marks regarding the ownership of Mike Ashley.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)