Report: Napoli exact revenge on Juve with summer swoop for Atlético defender
09 March at 12:20According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, Napoli are working on a deal to bring Atlético Madrid right-back Šime Vrsaljko to the Stadio San Paolo this summer.
The 26-year-old has been on the Partenopei’s radar for several years now, dating all the way back to when he was a young prospect at Dinamo Zagreb in his homeland, Croatia.
The Rijeka native already has plenty of Serie A experience to draw upon, having played for Genoa and Sassuolo from 2013-2016. He is also a concrete transfer target for Juventus, with the Bianconeri failing in their attempts to lure him to Turin earlier this season.
However, Los Colchoneros will demand top dollar for the player should they allow him to leave, especially given the fact he only recently extended his contract until 2022. That said, Vesuviani president Aurelio De Laurentiis may well decide to stump up the cash as he would love to get one up on his Bianconeri counterparts.
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments