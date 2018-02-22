Report: Napoli in contact with Paulo Fonseca
04 May at 13:45Reports from Italian daily Corriere della Serra say that Napoli have already contacted Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca.
The partenopei are currently second in the league and four points behind league leaders Juventus, who retained their lead at the top following Napoli's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Club manager Maurizio Sarri has drawn links with a host of clubs and he could leave the club, if the men in don't win the Serie A this season.
Corriere della Serra believe that the club and club president Aurelio de Laurentiis have already contacted Shakhtar manager Paulo Fonseca to hold talks over handing him the role of the manager next season, with Sarri's future currently uncertain.
Sarri currently has a release clause in the region of 8 million euros and having drawn links to Chelsea, he could be on his way out. De Laurentiis, it is believed, still wants to sign Antonio Conte.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
