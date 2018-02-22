Report: Napoli join Juve in race to sign Barça target from Arsenal
19 March at 15:35One of Napoli’s main priorities during this summer’s transfer window will be to sign a long-term replacement for 36-year-old right-back Christian Maggio.
Indeed, Partenopei sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli had previously identified Atlético Madrid’s Šime Vrsaljko as their number one target but, in reaction to Filipe Luís suffering a broken leg, Los Colchoneros have opted to take the former Genoa and Sassuolo man off the market.
Giuntoli has therefore been forced to explore other potential avenues and is now weighing up a move for Arsenal star Héctor Bellerín, who has also been linked with the likes of Juventus and Barcelona over the course of the last few months.
Considering the fact he is only 23 years of age, the Spaniard has already managed to gain a significant amount of experience in North London, which could be invaluable for Maurizio Sarri’s side as they look to make a greater impression in European competition next season.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
