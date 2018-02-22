Report: Napoli line up Ancelotti to replace Sarri
02 May at 20:00As previously reported by Calciomercato.com and several other Italian media outlets, Maurizio Sarri will meet with Aurelio De Laurentiis at the end of the season before deciding whether he wishes to remain at the club long-term.
There is a growing sense that Sarri’s time in charge of the Partenopei could be set to end having ultimately failed to secure a first Scudetto since 1990, despite focusing all their efforts on doing so.
Meanwhile, according to the latest reports from Radio Crc, De Laurentiis has identified Carlo Ancelotti as a potential replacement after the 58-year-old rejected the chance to become the next Italy boss.
Ancelotti, who has managed the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in a trophy laden career, is seen as an ideal candidate to continue the club’s push to secure major honours and become more successful in Europe.
