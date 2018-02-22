Report: Napoli plot contract talks with Man Utd and Liverpool target
24 March at 12:25According to the latest reports from Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino, Napoli hope to agree a contract extension with 26-year-old midfielder Jorginho before this summer’s transfer window opens.
The Italian internationalist has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United several times over the course of the last few months, though the Partenopei have absolutely no intention of selling him.
The likes of Faouzi Ghoulam and Allan have already committed themselves to Maurizio Sarri’s team for the coming years, and it seems tying the former Hellas Verona starlet to a new deal is next on their plan of attack.
He is also reportedly a target for Liverpool who, according to the Daily Mirror, are willing to pay a fee in the region of €50 million to secure his services. They were also at pains to point out that The Reds could have signed him for just €15 million back in 2013 when Brendan Rodgers was in charge.
(Il Mattino)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
