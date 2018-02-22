Report: Napoli put price tag on Chelsea target Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is certainly the man of the hour in Napoli. The man who rekindled the title race with Juventus blue has become a real hero for Campanian fans after his towering header last Sunday sent the southern Italian city into hysterics.



Koulibaly’s strong play on Napoli’s back line has caught the eyes of Premier League clubs and Chelsea appear to be the most interested in signing the 26-year-old.



The Senegalese defender’s value keeps going up and, according to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli is also willing to listen to offers. However, their starting point is €80 million for Italian clubs and no less as his release clause for foreign clubs is set at €70 million.



Koulibaly will be looking to shore up his team’s defense for just four more matches while they hope for one more Juventus stumble. Napoli travel to Fiorentina tomorrow while Juve face a tough away game against Inter.



