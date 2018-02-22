Report: Napoli set asking price for Chelsea and Man Utd target
03 May at 12:15According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli recognise the fact that they could be forced to sell Kalidou Koulibaly should an acceptable offer be made during this summer’s transfer window.
The Partenopei will not allow their star defender to leave on the cheap, especially considering the fact that English Premier League giants such as Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in securing his services.
Indeed, president Aurelio De Laurentiis and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will require a bid of at least €60 million before the club will entertain the idea of allowing him to leave the Stadio San Paolo.
Check out our gallery as we reveal which other players have been linked with moves elsewhere over the course of the next few months.
Sarri is gone, Giuntoli is resigning. ADL wants Conte, Benitez or Ancelotti. 8 starters leaving. David Luiz to replace Koulibaly, Benzema to replace Mertens.— Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) May 2, 2018
It's going to be a long summer... #Gossip
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments