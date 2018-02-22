Report: Napoli set to battle Man Utd for Atlético defender
07 March at 20:30According to the latest reports from Radio CRC, Napoli have registered an interest in signing Atlético Madrid right-back Šime Vrsaljko once the summer transfer window opens.
Indeed, the Partenopei have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old Croatian several times in the past few years, dating all the way back to when he was a youngster at Dinamo Zagreb.
Meanwhile, Premier League giants Manchester United are also said to be interested in the former Genoa and Sassuolo man, with manager José Mourinho keen to strengthen his full-back options ahead of next season.
For the moment, it is unclear how much Los Colchoneros would demand to let go of Vrsaljko, but president Enrique Cerezo rarely allows his players to leave on the cheap.
The Rijeka native is also attracting interest from the likes of Inter and Roma, so there could well be a bidding war for his services over the coming months.
